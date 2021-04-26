Beavers Cause Canadian Town To Lose Internet

Around 900 Tumbler Ridge, Canada residents lost internet for around 36 hours over the weekend in the most Canadian way possible.Beavers looking for building materials ended up chewing through the tiny town's fiber cables. They were determined, biting through nearly 5 inches of protective coating before reaching the cables.Not only was Tumbler Ridge without internet, many phone outages were reported and around 60 people lost TV. Pictures of the area where the Beavers pulled the town's plug showed that the animals found fiber-marking tape and used it to reinforce their dams.