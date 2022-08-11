iHeartRadio
Before I Go - And Hopefully This Doesn't Cause Any PTSD

Before I Go:
 
As the kids get ready for heading back to school, some parents will have to endure the recorder.
 
Perhaps your young one could have this as an ambition.  I know this thought never crossed my mind as I was rasping out "The Stork" for my parents when I was a kid.
 
 
Now, it's time to go practice.
 
Tim
 
 
