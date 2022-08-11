iHeartRadio
Before I Go - And Hopefully This Doesn't Cause Any PTSD

Before I Go:

 

As the kids get ready for heading back to school, some parents will have to endure the recorder.  Have fun practicing.

Tim

 

Perhaps your young one could have this as an ambition.  I know this thought never crossed my mind as I was rasping out "The Stork" for my parents when I was a kid.

