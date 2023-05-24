Blake Shelton Posted a Love Letter to "The Voice"
Blake Shelton won't be back on "The Voice" next season, but there aren't any hard feelings. He posted a love letter to the show on Instagram, and said, "Can't believe it's been 23 seasons . . . it's bittersweet . . . I've made lifelong friends and memories . . . Thank you to everyone."
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 26thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Celebrity Chef Challenge, Free Woodchips/Compost, Next Big ThingToday is our 5th Celebrity Chef Challenge with Northern Fireplace! Tomorrow is the last day to get Free Compost and Wood Chips. Next Big Thing Finals at the Rail Yard Saloon this Saturday!
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 25thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Lewvan Construction, Farmers Market Parking, GoatsLewvan Drive Project on Hold. Farmers Market Parking Update. Two-hundred-seventy goats took to Wascana Hill yesterday!
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 24thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Who Garth Brooks accidently took a Shower with!Oh the life of a rockstar... Garth Brooks was recently on the Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed how he once ended up showering with one of the most famous lead singers of all time!
-
Need to Know: Bike Commuter Survey, STARS LotteryBike Regina is looking for feedback from commuter cyclists. Help keep STARS in the sky while giving yourself a chance at amazing prizes with the STARS Lottery.
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 23How To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Get Paid to Watch TikTokThanks to one company you could make $100 an hour watching TikTok videos!