iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
14°C

Blake Shelton Posted a Love Letter to "The Voice"


Screenshot 2023-05-24 133714

Blake Shelton won't be back on "The Voice" next season, but there aren't any hard feelings. He posted a love letter to the show on Instagram, and said, "Can't believe it's been 23 seasons . . . it's bittersweet . . . I've made lifelong friends and memories . . . Thank you to everyone."

12