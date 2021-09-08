iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
15°C

Blue's Clues' Steve Surprises Grown-Up Fans He Left Behind

blues-clues-steve-25th-anniversary-1631080538 (1)

In honor of the show's 25th anniversary, Burns talks about his decision to abruptly depart the show in 2002, which left many viewers upset. If you grew up watching Steve from Blue’s Clues, this message is for you!

.

12