Bob and Doug Mckenzie 12 days of Christmas Cost

Yesterday we went over how much it would cost to buy everything for the "12 days of Christmas" song... it was expensive! Around 25 grand and you also were stuck with a LOT of birds... Today we are looking at how much it would cost for Bob and Doug Mckenzie's 12 days of Christmas!

Total: $1164.74

Day 1: A Beer…in a Tree

$7 Pint at a local pub and a 6ft Tree from Canadian Tire is 49.99 with stand for a total of $56.99

Day 2: Two Turtlenecks

Didn't buy the nicest ones out there but they weren't the worst and priced well enough! 34.99 x 2 = $69.98

Day 3: Three French Toast

From Smitty’s $12.99

Day 4: Four Pounds of Back Bacon

From the Regina Farmers market 14.96 per pound x 4 = $59.84

Day 5: Five Golden Toques

$13.89 for a Classic Warm Acrylic knit for a total of $69.45

Day 6: Six Packs of Two-Fours

Figured the boys would be drinking some Molsons!

24 of Molson according to Sask Liquor is 50.99 x 6 = $305.94

Day 7: Seven Packs of Smokes

14.50 for 20 smokes according to statista x 7 = $101.5

Day 8: Eight Comic Books

12.86 seemed to be a number that kept popping up for Spiderman so x 8 = $102.88

The Ramblings at the End: Donuts and Chainsaws

12 donuts from Timmies 13.44 plus one more 1.74 = $15.18

In response to this, Doug simply says, “Next year, you can get me a chainsaw.”

Husqvarna 120 38cc from Canadian Tire $369.99

Photo: Unsplash