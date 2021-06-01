BOY GETS SURPRISE AFTER SELLING COLLECTION TO PAY FOR PUPPY'S TREATMENT

An eight-year-old boy who is a Pokemon fanatic get a surprise from the company after he sold his Pokemon cards collection to help pay for medical care for his sick puppy. Bryson Kliemann took it upon himself to sell his Pokeman cards when he heard that the puppy, named Bruce, would need treatment, with his mother, Kimberly Woodruff, explaining, "While I'm in school I get a text message with a picture of him and a sign on the side of the road selling Pokemon cards." Woodruff posted the photo online and started a GoFundMe, which raised $5,000, far more than the $800 goal. After getting treatment, Bruce returned home. Pokeman employees based in Washington state heard about what Bryson had done, and they sent him a package of rare Pokemon cards that are hard to find in stores.