BOY LEAVES CANDY FOR OTHERS WHEN HE FINDS EMPTY TRICK-OR-TREAT BOWL
A young boy was caught on a doorbell camera doing an act of kindness on Halloween. When Dylan Suiter came across an empty trick-or-treat bowl outside of someone’s door, he took some of his own candy out of his bag and put it in the bowl. His mother didn’t even notice him do it and they continued trick-or-treating. But when she got home, she got a Facebook notification of someone tagging her in a video. The post showed a doorbell camera video of Dylan adding candy to the bowl. "Who would have thought one random act of kindness would have got this much attention! One proud momma and makes all the times you think you're failing as a parent put into perspective that we are doing something right", Sarah Suiter said.
Need to Know: Family/Support Visitors, Land Border Opens, Testing ClinicSHA Proof of Vaccination or Negative Test Policy for Family/Support People and Visitors Comes Into Effect Today (November 8th). The U.S. is set to Re-open its Land Border to Canadians Today. Regina COVID-19 testing clinic reopens at old Costco building.
Need to Know: Fill the Tent, Dierks Tickets, HRF Early Bird PrizeFill The Tent is this weekend! Dierks Bentley Tickets on Sale This Morning! Today is the deadline for HRF Foundation Early Bird Prize.
Need to Know: Iceville, Canadian/American Border, U of R Winter TermIceville returning to Regina's Mosaic Stadium as part of winter festival. The Canadian/U.S. land border will reopen to land travel on Nov. 8. U of R to return to near pre-pandemic Operations.
Need to Know: Fill the tent, international flightsFill The Tent is this weekend, plus international flights are back at the end of this month, and Drive-thru testing is ending at Evraz and opening elsewhere in the city.
Need to Know: Parking Recreational Vehicles, Proof of Vaccination, Direct flights from SaskParking Recreational Vehicles. Proof of Vaccination Now Required at Most City Facilities. Status of direct flights from Sask. to winter sun destinations up in the air.
Need to Know: REAL Proof of Vaccination, New Timmies, Best of ReginaREAL Proof of Full Vaccination/Negative COVID Test Entry Requirements. First-of-its-kind 'sustainable' Tim Hortons proposed for development in east Regina. Last Day to vote for The Best of Regina 2021.
Need to Know: Landfill Hours, Flair Airline Routes, Sask Polytech Vaccine RequirementsLandfill and Yard Waste Depot Winter Hours start on November 8th. Flair Airlines Continues to add routes for the New Year. Sask. Polytechnic and U of S Vaccination Requirements for Winter.
Hot Dog Candy Canes Are Here For The Holiday SeasonThis takes hot dog on a stick to a whole new level
Need to Know: Miracle Treat Day, New Ball Stadium, New PoolToday (Oct. 28th) is Miracle Treat Day! Regina city council denies $100K ballpark feasibility commitment, looks to REAL for further assessment. Public Engagement Opportunity for Potential New Indoor Pool.