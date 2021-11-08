BOY LEAVES CANDY FOR OTHERS WHEN HE FINDS EMPTY TRICK-OR-TREAT BOWL

A young boy was caught on a doorbell camera doing an act of kindness on Halloween. When Dylan Suiter came across an empty trick-or-treat bowl outside of someone’s door, he took some of his own candy out of his bag and put it in the bowl. His mother didn’t even notice him do it and they continued trick-or-treating. But when she got home, she got a Facebook notification of someone tagging her in a video. The post showed a doorbell camera video of Dylan adding candy to the bowl. "Who would have thought one random act of kindness would have got this much attention! One proud momma and makes all the times you think you're failing as a parent put into perspective that we are doing something right", Sarah Suiter said.