Brides Are Super-Gluing Their Ears Back?! Ummmm, what??

Super Glue has a new use..?

Brides are now using it on their wedding day to temporarily pin their ears back..

A hairstylist in Brazil just did it for a bride who wanted to wear her hair up in a bun and the video has racked up over 20 million views.

The bride doesn’t wear her hair up very often, because she’s got “big” ears. But when she does, she uses Super Glue to pin them back… so the stylist said sure, and did it for her wedding.

They put a line of Super Glue behind each ear, stuck them to the sides of her head, and boom, problem solved.

Some people think it’s genius. Others think it’s dumb, and you should just love yourself the way you are.

That said, she’s not the only one to do it. A few women in the comments said they’ve done it too.