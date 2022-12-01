“Buddy the Elf Spaghetti” Meal Kits will be up for sale!
My teeth hurt just thinking about it but you can now recreate the scene in “Elf” when Will Ferrell has spaghetti for breakfast and covers it in candy and syrup!
Warner Brothers teamed up with HelloFresh. You’ll be able to order the kits at HelloFreshElfSpaghetti.com starting next Monday. Each one costs $15 and makes two full servings of “Buddy the Elf Spaghetti”
Here’s what the kits include: Pasta, Marshmallows, a bunch of candy, maple syrup, chocolate syrup, chocolate cereal, and chocolate-frosted pop tarts!
Hope you have a good dental plan and an iron stomach!
Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash
