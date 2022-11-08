Call This Number to Get a Pep Talk From Kindergarteners

Being an adult in 2022 is stressful. There’s a lot going on in and around our lives, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by it all. If you’re finding yourself in such a state, you might do from a pep talk. Specifically, a pep talk from a kindergartener.

Give it a try by calling (707) 873-7862!

From there, you’ll hear different pep talk options, depending on your current mood.