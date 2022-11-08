iHeartRadio
Call This Number to Get a Pep Talk From Kindergarteners

Being an adult in 2022 is stressful. There’s a lot going on in and around our lives, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by it all. If you’re finding yourself in such a state, you might do from a pep talk. Specifically, a pep talk from a kindergartener.

Give it a try by calling (707) 873-7862!

From there, you’ll hear different pep talk options, depending on your current mood.

  • Press 1 if you’re feeling mad, frustrated, or nervous.
  • Press 2 if you need words of encouragement or life advice.
  • Press 3 if you need a pep talk from kindergarteners.
  • Press 4 if you need to hear kids laughing with delight.
  • Press 5 for encouragements in Spanish.
  • Press 6 to hear how awesome you look.
  • Press 7 for bonus pep talks.
