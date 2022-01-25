Canadian Tire Releases ‘Store Scent’ Candle
Canadian Tire is a staple store to our community, besides being the store that has everything, it’s straight up Canadiana nostalgia. And that’s what’s so special about this CT Candle, the creators of it are wanting to hear your Canadian Tire memorable moments from over the years. If you leave a comment on their post about a memory you have from years of shopping there, you can win one of these limited candles! The first few comments I read had me feeling pretty emotional, so many sweet stories people are sharing. Take a look!
