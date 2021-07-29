Chatting With Dean Brody
Brandon Hall talks with Canadian Country Star Dean Brody about his glorious return to the stage this Friday on the Brandt Community Stage at the Conexus Art Centre, his newest album "Boys' and he gives a sweet shout-out to one of his biggest Regina fans!
Need To Know: Canucks left out, Pfizer 3rd dosesThe UK, Scotland and Wales are leaving Canada out, Pfizer is claiming 3rd doses are helpful, and 5 Riders with Achilles injuries stun the doctors and head coach.
Need to Know: Vaccine Pop- Ups, a drop in Crime, and 3 dose future?The city is offering some more pop-up vaccination clinics with QC tix, Regina saw a big drop in crime, and the province is in talks for possible 3rd doses of AstraZeneca
Need to Know: Drive- Thru closing, dead fish, and return to schoolThe Saskatchewan Health Authority are closing drive-thru immunization clinics, Dead fish have been washing up on shores, and preparing for schools to return in the fall.
Need to Know: New Rules with Riders, Canada's first GoldSome new rules for Rider fans hitting up the stadium this year, plus airports putting together separate lines based on vaccinations. Plus Canada won it's first gold!
Need to Know: Riders Scrimmage, Conexus Shows, Vaccines and QCXRiders Green & White Scrimmage this Weekend, George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett Playing Conexus Tomorrow (Saturday, July 24th), New Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Offer Tickets to QCX!
Need to Know: Regina Firefighters, Sask. Airports, Seatbelt ticketsNine Regina Firefighters to Receive Exemplary Service Medals Nine, Sask. airports left off list of destinations allowed to receive international flights, Saskatchewan police issue 490 tickets related to seatbelt offences in June.
Need to Know: Water in Dugouts, Smoke Thickens, New Bike LaneCity of Regina testing out new bike lane system on 14th Avenue, U of R research team studying ways to remove sulfate from dugouts, & Smoke expected to thicken in Regina as air quality alert continues.
Need to Know: Fire Ban Lifted, Mental Health App, Vaccine CertificatesSask. lifts provincial fire ban after rain provides some relief to northern wildfires, New ‘Be SaskWell’ text-based service helping people with mental health post COVID-19 restrictions, eHealth Sask. developing vaccine certificates.
Need to Know: Riders Scrimmage, Pickleball, Conexus ShowsRiders Green & White Scrimmage this Weekend, Queen City Pickleball Hub officially opens at Evraz Place, George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett Playing Conexus This Weekend.