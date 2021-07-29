iHeartRadio
Chatting With Dean Brody

Brandon Hall talks with Canadian Country Star Dean Brody about his glorious return to the stage this Friday on the Brandt Community Stage at the Conexus Art Centre, his newest album "Boys' and he gives a sweet shout-out to one of his biggest Regina fans!

