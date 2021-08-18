Chatting With The Reklaws
The Canadian country duo is coming to the Queen City Ex at the end of the week! Brandon Hall chats with Stuart and Jenna Walker about their time away from the road, the abundance of new music to debut at their show and how they suck at filling up their gas tank of their tour van!
Need to Know: CFL Restriction Lift, Concert, Pop-up ClinicCertain pandemic restriction lift for CFL players, Music returns to Sasktel Centre with Saskatoon Tribal Council country concert, Make a Splash Against COVID - Outdoor Pool Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Continue.
Thinking Of Our Saskatchewan Farmers (Appreciation Post)We couldn't have said this better ourselves.
Need to Know: Pop-up Clinics, Subsidized Internet, WHL & VaccinesOutdoor Pool Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Continue, Subsidized SaskTel internet coming for low-income seniors & families, WHL makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all players, coaches, and staff.
Need to Know: Pure Country 25 k Double Play, COVID exposures,& U of RThe Pure Country 25 k Double Play will be given away today! The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19, & The University of Regina will require students to be fully Vaccinated.
Need To Know: SGI Tips, Federal Election, and coming togetherHow to avoid mishaps with farm equipment on the roads, Justin Trudeau is expected to launch a federal election campaign, Regina community came together to help a Paralympian make it to Tokyo.
Need To Know: Fluoride Water, Vaccine Passports, and Hello HelicopterCity council is moving forward with adding fluoride to the water, Vaccine passports for foreign travel are expected this fall, Helicopter lands in Tisdale for some ice cream.
Saskatchewan Man Flies Helicopter to Get Ice Cream!There is always something to do!
Need To Know: Rancher assistance, SGI thefts, and Fluoride WaterThe Sask government is stepping in to help ranchers, catalytic converters are the new hot thing being stolen, and water fluoridation proposal going to Regina city council.
Need To Know: Vaccination records, July cases, and The SheepdogsPrintable COVID-19 vaccination records, the province's July COVID-19 cases almost all unvaccinated people, and Saskatoon band The Sheepdogs plan to donate profits to Indigenous charities.