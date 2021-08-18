iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
16°C

Chatting With The Reklaws

ADULTHOOD IS SAYING BUT AFTER THIS WEEK THINGS WILL SLOW DOWN A BIT OVER AND OVER UNTIL YOU DIE! (2)

The Canadian country duo is coming to the Queen City Ex at the end of the week!  Brandon Hall chats with Stuart and Jenna Walker about their time away from the road, the abundance of new music to debut at their show and how they suck at filling up their gas tank of their tour van!

12