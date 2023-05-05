iHeartRadio
Check Out Thomas Rhett's Drawings from His Daughters


Screenshot 2023-05-05 124405

Thomas Rhett kicked off his "Home Team Tour" last night, with the support of his four daughters. They sent him drawings, which his team enlarged and framed. Thomas said, quote, "My team trying to make me cry first night of tour . . . sheesh."

