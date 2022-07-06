Cirque du Charade with Brandon
Brandon has tickets to Cirque du Soleil - OVO to giveaway. He’ll be posting a video acting out a charade. Guess it correctly and YOU could win tickets to Cirque.
HOW TO PLAY
Take a look at the daily "outdoor" themed charade. Listen at 5pm and phone 306-936-0927 to guess and WIN a pair of tickets to the Cirque du Soleil - OVO show on July 21st at the Brandt Centre.
Wednesday, July 6th Charade:
-
