iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
17°C

Cirque du Charade with Brandon

290325196_762486008427149_8060245640719228118_n

Brandon has tickets to Cirque du Soleil - OVO to giveaway.  He’ll be posting a video acting out a charade.  Guess it correctly and YOU could win tickets to Cirque.

HOW TO PLAY

Take a look at the daily "outdoor" themed charade. Listen at 5pm and phone 306-936-0927 to guess and WIN a pair of tickets to the Cirque du Soleil - OVO show on July 21st at the Brandt Centre.

Wednesday, July 6th Charade:

 

12