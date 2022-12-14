Click Here To See If Your Name Is On Santa's Nice or Naughty List
Do you know where you stand with Santa? The Department of Christmas Affairs- yes, apparently a real thing- are giving you the chance to find out!
All you have to do is search the database of nearly 30,000 names and it'll let you know if you're in Santa's good graces, or if you've got some making up to do in the next couple of weeks!
The website also gives you a chance to dispute your status and you can print a "Nice Pass".
