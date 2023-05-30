iHeartRadio
Dad Sings "School's Out" to Embarrass Son Exiting the School Bus


An absolute legend of a Dad, who loves embarrassing his teenage son on the last day of school, has done it AGAIN! 

This year he dressed up as Alice Cooper and sang "School's Out" as the kid got off the bus.  Dad's band joined him in the driveway for the "performance."

You may have heard about this dad before.  Last year he greeted the kid wearing a Speedo, flippers, and a snorkel mask.

 

