Dolly Parton Debuts New Canine Apparel Line Doggy Parton
Dolly Parton is still caught up in puppy love! More than 60 years after the release of her first record "Puppy Love," Dolly is debuting Doggy Parton, a line of dog apparel, accessories, toys, and more.She dropped the news in clip on social media.
Today my new @DoggyParton collection officially launches, and your pet can sparkle too! ✨ Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need fine never-ending love. 💕 pic.twitter.com/MkzbCaDZgK— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 31, 2022
"'Puppy Love'' was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little 'Dolly' flair," she began. "Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don't we all need that?'"
Billy The Kid, Dolly's god-dog and brand ambassador, sports the latter in a video on Instagram the singer shared Wednesday. Dolly partnered with SportPet Designs, the 20-plus items in the collection include lots of gingham-wear — including an overalls dress, Western collared shirt, bandana, collar & leash set, and a harness. There's cowgirl attire, squeaky toys, and a "blonde bombshell" wig of course. The products will be available via DoggyParton.com and Amazon with more retailers to be announced in the future.