Dolly Parton Has Released the First Song From Her Rock Album

Dolly Parton is iconic and seems to not be afraid to trying new things. Like releasing her very first rock album called Rockstar. It's out in November and she has shared the first song, World's On Fire on her YouTube page.

<br />

The record has 30 songs on it, 12 of which are Dolly originals. The rest are covers of some of the most iconic rock songs of all time. She's joined by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sting, Lizzo, Elton John, and more.

Tim - in for Brandon