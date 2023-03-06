Don’t Answer Phone Calls From These 5 Area Codes

When you receive an unsolicited phone call from an unfamiliar number, do you answer or let it go to voicemail?

Social Catfish warns that scammers often use local area codes to make themselves seem legitimate and trick people into answering the phone.

There are five area codes you should be wary of, according to Social Catfish: 268 (Antigua and Barbuda), 876 (Jamaica), 473 (Grenada and Carriacou), 649 (Turks and Caicos Islands) and 284 (British Virgin Islands). All of these have been tied to various types of fraud.

If you’re looking for ways to prevent scammers from calling your phone, you can add your number to the National Do Not Call Registry. You can also utilize call-blocking software to send unknown callers straight to voicemail or prevent them from contacting you altogether.

This a friendly reminder to never provide an unknown caller with personal or financial information.