Don’t Answer Phone Calls From These 5 Area Codes
When you receive an unsolicited phone call from an unfamiliar number, do you answer or let it go to voicemail?
Social Catfish warns that scammers often use local area codes to make themselves seem legitimate and trick people into answering the phone.
There are five area codes you should be wary of, according to Social Catfish: 268 (Antigua and Barbuda), 876 (Jamaica), 473 (Grenada and Carriacou), 649 (Turks and Caicos Islands) and 284 (British Virgin Islands). All of these have been tied to various types of fraud.
If you’re looking for ways to prevent scammers from calling your phone, you can add your number to the National Do Not Call Registry. You can also utilize call-blocking software to send unknown callers straight to voicemail or prevent them from contacting you altogether.
This a friendly reminder to never provide an unknown caller with personal or financial information.
-
Man Gets Six Pack Tattooed On StomachThis is one way to get in beach body mode!
-
Need to Know: Fuel Theft, 306 Scam, HRF Bonus Prize DeadlineSask. saw 70% jump in fuel theft last year. SaskTel warns of 306 area code Scam. Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery – Bonus Prize Deadline is coming up this Friday!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 6thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Unclaimed Lotto Ticket, Students Moving, 25K Double PlayUnclaimed $250K Regina lotto ticket set to expire this week! Hundreds of students to be moved from Harbour Landing School. Pure Country’s $25K Double Play starts today!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 3rdHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Riders Signing, City removing TikTok, Nissan RecallRiders sign Receiver Derel Walker. City of Regina removing TikTok from employee-issued mobile devices. Nissan Recalls Over 800K SUVs; Key Defect Can Cut Off Engine.
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Service Dog Recognized, Ice Shack Removal, Supporting Kids Help PhoneRegina Police Service service dog recognized! Removal of Ice Shacks coming up. A new song and campaign supporting Kids Help Phone.
-
Viral TikTok shows son covering parents' kitchen in peanut butterThat is one way to celebrate "National Peanut Butter Day!"