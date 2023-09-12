Double Rainbow Appears over New York as Crowds Mourn 9/11 Victims
After the rain comes the rainbow! On the 22nd anniversary of September 11, a beautiful double rainbow appeared in NYC. After a storm passed through New York City, the clouds cleared, and a perfect rainbow arched over the World Trade Center and Lower Manhattan skyline on Monday afternoon and was soon widely shared on social media. Double Rainbow over NYC on the 9/11 22nd anniversary.
Check out this video of the double rainbow. One of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.
