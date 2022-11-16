iHeartRadio
Earth’s Population Reaches 8 Billion People


The population of Earth has reached eight billion people.

The United Nations announced that the milestone in human development is happening on Tuesday (November 15) and it’s projected that population growth is going to slow down.

It took the global population 12 years to grow from 7 to 8 billion, it will take approximately 15 years—until 2037— for it to reach 9 billion, a sign that the overall growth rate of the global population is slowing.

Middle-income countries, mostly in Asia, accounted for most of the growth over the past decade, gaining some 700 million people since 2011. India added about 180 million people and is set to surpass China as the world’s most populous nation next year.

