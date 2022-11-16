Earth’s Population Reaches 8 Billion People

The population of Earth has reached eight billion people.

The United Nations announced that the milestone in human development is happening on Tuesday (November 15) and it’s projected that population growth is going to slow down.

It took the global population 12 years to grow from 7 to 8 billion, it will take approximately 15 years—until 2037— for it to reach 9 billion, a sign that the overall growth rate of the global population is slowing.