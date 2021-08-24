Eating 1 hot dog takes 35 minutes off life!

Researchers released a nutritional index this week.

Findings included over 5,000 foods in the US diet classified by health burden and environmental impacts.

The foods studied ranged from 74 minutes lost to 80 minutes gained per serving.

Apparently eating one 85-gram serving of chicken wings translated to 3.3 minutes of life lost.

A beef hot dog on a bun resulted in some 36 minutes lost “largely due to the detrimental effect of processed meat".



Foods like salted peanuts, baked salmon and rice with beans were also associated with gains between 10 and 15 minutes.

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were associated with an increase of 33 minutes.

Researchers found that swapping 10% of daily caloric consumption from beef and processed meat for fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and certain seafood could reap significant health benefits, with the team citing a gain of some 48 minutes per person per day and a 33% smaller dietary carbon footprint.