Eating 1 hot dog takes 35 minutes off life!
Researchers released a nutritional index this week.
Findings included over 5,000 foods in the US diet classified by health burden and environmental impacts.
The foods studied ranged from 74 minutes lost to 80 minutes gained per serving.
Apparently eating one 85-gram serving of chicken wings translated to 3.3 minutes of life lost.
A beef hot dog on a bun resulted in some 36 minutes lost “largely due to the detrimental effect of processed meat".
Foods like salted peanuts, baked salmon and rice with beans were also associated with gains between 10 and 15 minutes.
Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were associated with an increase of 33 minutes.
Researchers found that swapping 10% of daily caloric consumption from beef and processed meat for fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and certain seafood could reap significant health benefits, with the team citing a gain of some 48 minutes per person per day and a 33% smaller dietary carbon footprint.
Need to Know: Dog Swim at the Regent, Mandatory Masks, Long-Term CareRegina’s Annual Dog Swim is Back - Regent Pool Open Dates Extended, Masks will be mandatory when Regina schools returns in Sept., Public Service Announcement: Level 3 Family Presence Now in Effect at All Regina Long-Term Care Homes.
REGINA PUBLIC SCHOOLS RETURN TO SCHOOL*taken directly from the Regina Public Schools website* Details on the 2021-2022 return to school plan
Need To Know: Covd-19 numbers, QCX incident, RidersSaskatchewan had its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in over two months, bear mace incident at the Queen City Ex, Riders are the only undefeated team in the Canadian Football League.
Need to Know: QCX Starts today, Lead Connections, & Vehicle IdlingQueen City Ex Starts Today! You can now view the specific locations of all Regina lead service connections online, & City of Regina Wants to Hear Your Thoughts on Vehicle Idling.
Need to Know: Burgers to Beat MS, Plaza of Honour, Voting by MailToday is Burgers to Beat MS, Getzlaf and Fantuz to be inducted in to Riders' Plaza of Honour, & details how to vote by mail for the upcoming election!
Chatting With The ReklawsWe can't wait to see them this Friday at the QCX Grandstand Stage.
Need to Know: CFL Restriction Lift, Concert, Pop-up ClinicCertain pandemic restriction lift for CFL players, Music returns to Sasktel Centre with Saskatoon Tribal Council country concert, Make a Splash Against COVID - Outdoor Pool Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Continue.
Thinking Of Our Saskatchewan Farmers (Appreciation Post)We couldn't have said this better ourselves.