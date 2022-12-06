Eating Grapes can help to prevent sunburn and skin cancer!

Have a hot holiday coming up? Are you like me and start to get sun burnt just thinking about the sun??? Well grapes could help prevent that nasty sunburn and skin cancer!

According to new research eating just over 2 cups of grapes may prevent sunburns and skin cancer.

The study showed that people who ate over 2 cups of grapes every day for two weeks had a higher resistance to damage from ultraviolet light to their skin, largely in part to the natural component called polyphenols.

About a 3rd of participants developed some level of resistance to ultraviolet light with 10 percent of them still have resistance for 4 weeks after the stopped eating grapes!

They make wine, they prevent sunburn… Grapes for the win!

SOURCE: Study Finds

Photo by Maja Petric on Unsplash