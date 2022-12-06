Eating Grapes can help to prevent sunburn and skin cancer!
Have a hot holiday coming up? Are you like me and start to get sun burnt just thinking about the sun??? Well grapes could help prevent that nasty sunburn and skin cancer!
According to new research eating just over 2 cups of grapes may prevent sunburns and skin cancer.
The study showed that people who ate over 2 cups of grapes every day for two weeks had a higher resistance to damage from ultraviolet light to their skin, largely in part to the natural component called polyphenols.
About a 3rd of participants developed some level of resistance to ultraviolet light with 10 percent of them still have resistance for 4 weeks after the stopped eating grapes!
They make wine, they prevent sunburn… Grapes for the win!
SOURCE: Study Finds
Photo by Maja Petric on Unsplash
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 6thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Light the Lights, Liquor Law Changes, World JuniorsCity Hall will officially "light the lights" tonight! Proposed changes to Liquor laws. WJC Selection Camp Roster.
-
SCIENTISTS HAVE FOUND THE BEST DESIGN FOR SPLASH-FREE URINAL!Thank. You. Science!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 5thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Light the Lights, Smile Cookies, Farmers MarketLight the lights is coming up tomorrow! Smile Cookies are back as of today! Regina Farmers' Market: Holiday Edition is coming up this weekend!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Snow Routes, SK Winter Games Tickets, AgribitionSnow Routes have been declared until tomorrow morning! Tickets for the 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games are on Sale! Agribition schedule for day 5!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 1stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
“Buddy the Elf Spaghetti” Meal Kits will be up for sale!You can now make your own "Buddy the Elf Spaghetti" thanks to Hello Fresh!