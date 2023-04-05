Eggs are out! Potatoes are in?
It started as a meme and a joke but now Potato companies are leaning into it!
Egg prices have gone up over 50% in the last year while potatoes are up just over 13%... so Potato companies are saying ditch the eggs and color some potatoes this Easter!
The big difference is you can still eat an egg after you color it... I'm not to sure about eating a painted potato!
Maybe if we were to switch up what we color for Easter we could go to something that isn't food!
Nothing worse than when the Easter Bunny hides an egg too good and you can't find it until you smell it!
Photo by muhammed [paqer on Unsplash
