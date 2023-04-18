Faith in Humanity = Restored

If you needed a pick-me-up today, look no further!

A guy named Dave Urban works at a Lowe’s store in Philadelphia, and went the extra mile to help a little boy named William, who has cerebral palsy.

He saw William’s parents looking at PVC pipes and offered to help. Then he found out they were trying to build a set of parallel bars to help him learn to walk. So Dave stepped up and built it for them right there in the store.

What an amazing guy! And it meant so much to everyone involved. The world needs more Daves in it!