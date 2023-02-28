Fake Mouth Allows Long-Distance Kissing

Ever wish you could kiss someone through the phone? This device will allow for long-distance smooches!

An engineer in China has developed a moving silicone mouthpiece that lets you send a kiss through an app.

How does it work? You record your smooch with the device by kissing it, and then send the kiss to someone else who has the mouthpiece...just like sending a text message.

This device could bring kissing to the metaverse, or help keep partners safe if one has a cold or other contagious disease.

However, only pecks allowed...the mouthpiece does not include a tongue.

Tao Bao