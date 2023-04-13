Fanta Perfume Is Here!
If you ever wanted the essence of orange soda on your body, you're in luck.
Fanta Orange has announced a perfume called Scent of Fanta.
You won't be able to get it in stores.
The limited drop was released on Thursday, so you might not be able to get your hands on it unless you find it on eBay.
Useless Question of the Day - April 13thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Walmart screwed up with this shirt!!!So Walmart tried to put out a shirt to promote recycling... instead it had to be pulled because of a swear on it!
Need to Know: Schaffer Baker sings extension, Pats News, Next Big ThingKian Schaffer Baker signs 2-year contract extension with Riders! Big news for Bedard and Svozil from the Pats! Last few days to enter for our Next Big Thing!
Tupperware Warns It Could Go Out of BusinessThis could be the end.
An Oscar Mayer WeddingThis weekend you can get married in the "Weiner Mobile"
Need to Know: WHL Top Defenceman, Farmers Market Entrance, Street SweepingPats D-man Svozil has been named the Eastern Divisions top Defenceman! Farmers market entrance change for the weekend. Spring Street Sweeping Begins - Get alerts to move your car!
This Dog is Going Viral For Looking Like SnoopyThis dog looks like a famous cartoon dog!
