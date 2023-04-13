iHeartRadio
Fanta Perfume Is Here!


If you ever wanted the essence of orange soda on your body, you're in luck. 

Fanta Orange has announced a perfume called Scent of Fanta. 

You won't be able to get it in stores.

The limited drop was released on Thursday, so you might not be able to get your hands on it unless you find it on eBay. 

