“Fantasy” Perks Employees Wish Companies Offered

1,230 were polled to see what “fantasy” perks they’d like to see companies offering, and the results were pretty interesting.

The top “fantasy” perk workers would love to get is "Paid celebration recovery leave," or so-called "Hangover leave,” with 23% of people wanting time off to recover from partying too much.

Another 17% would love for a company to offer “breakup leave,” to give them time to get over a romantic split.

Other top “fantasy” job perks include: Free sleep hygiene analysis and paid/premium subscription to sleep app (21%) Free sessions with a Buddhist monk to meditate and practice mindfulness (14%) Paid hair coloring/dying/tinting (for those over 30) (13%) Social media detox days (12%) Compassionate leave for heartsick sports fans (if their team loses the big game/series) (9%) Doomscrolling detox days (9%) Premium subscription to a dating app off your choice (6%) Houseplant bereavement leave (5%)



I think my top one would be "big lunch leave" if you crushed that big meal you could just go home and sleep it off!