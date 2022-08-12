“Fantasy” Perks Employees Wish Companies Offered
1,230 were polled to see what “fantasy” perks they’d like to see companies offering, and the results were pretty interesting.
- The top “fantasy” perk workers would love to get is "Paid celebration recovery leave," or so-called "Hangover leave,” with 23% of people wanting time off to recover from partying too much.
- Another 17% would love for a company to offer “breakup leave,” to give them time to get over a romantic split.
- Other top “fantasy” job perks include:
- Free sleep hygiene analysis and paid/premium subscription to sleep app (21%)
- Free sessions with a Buddhist monk to meditate and practice mindfulness (14%)
- Paid hair coloring/dying/tinting (for those over 30) (13%)
- Social media detox days (12%)
- Compassionate leave for heartsick sports fans (if their team loses the big game/series) (9%)
- Doomscrolling detox days (9%)
- Premium subscription to a dating app off your choice (6%)
- Houseplant bereavement leave (5%)
I think my top one would be "big lunch leave" if you crushed that big meal you could just go home and sleep it off!
