“Fantasy” Perks Employees Wish Companies Offered

Work

 1,230 were polled to see what “fantasy” perks they’d like to see companies offering, and the results were pretty interesting.

  • The top “fantasy” perk workers would love to get is "Paid celebration recovery leave," or so-called "Hangover leave,” with 23% of people wanting time off to recover from partying too much.
  • Another 17% would love for a company to offer “breakup leave,” to give them time to get over a romantic split.
  • Other top “fantasy” job perks include:
    • Free sleep hygiene analysis and paid/premium subscription to sleep app (21%)
    • Free sessions with a Buddhist monk to meditate and practice mindfulness (14%)
    • Paid hair coloring/dying/tinting (for those over 30) (13%)
    • Social media detox days (12%)
    • Compassionate leave for heartsick sports fans (if their team loses the big game/series) (9%)
    • Doomscrolling detox days (9%)
    • Premium subscription to a dating app off your choice (6%)
    • Houseplant bereavement leave (5%)

I think my top one would be "big lunch leave" if you crushed that big meal you could just go home and sleep it off!

