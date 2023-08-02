Farmer Surprises Wife with 80 Acres of Sunflowers for 50th Wedding Anniversary
Reaching your 50th wedding anniversary calls for a grand celebration!
Kansas farmer Lee Wilson decided not to get his wife an average bouquet of flowers for their upcoming wedding anniversary. Instead, he gave her 80 acres of sunflowers. He estimates there are about 1.2 million flowers in the field.
Lee planted the field in May secretly, with his son's help, so his wife wouldn't find out.
“It made me feel very special. It couldn't have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers,” said Renee.
The sunflower field has now sprouted into a glorious sea of sunny-yellow blooms off the south side of where they live. The eye-catching display has drawn crowds who want to catch a glimpse of the big blooms,.
The pair has been together almost their whole lives and said it was love at first sight, “We met in high school. She couldn't date until she was 16, and I called her on her 16th birthday, and that's when we started dating," Lee said
Adorable.
