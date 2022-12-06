iHeartRadio
FORMULA FOR PERFECT CHRISTMAS TREE DISCOVERED


318359811_546018307001606_8469350790971762009_n

Buying a 6-foot Christmas tree this week? Then you need exactly 37 ornaments and an angel that’s precisely 7-inches high.

The formula for decorating the perfect tree came from students at Sheffield University in the UK.

The 6-foot tree would also need 18-feet, 9-inches of lights and 30-feet of tinsel.

