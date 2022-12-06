FORMULA FOR PERFECT CHRISTMAS TREE DISCOVERED
Buying a 6-foot Christmas tree this week? Then you need exactly 37 ornaments and an angel that’s precisely 7-inches high.
The formula for decorating the perfect tree came from students at Sheffield University in the UK.
The 6-foot tree would also need 18-feet, 9-inches of lights and 30-feet of tinsel.
Eating Grapes can help to prevent sunburn and skin cancer!New research has found that eating grapes may help prevent sunburns and skin cancer! So add some to your shopping list if you have a hot holiday coming up!
Need to Know: Light the Lights, Liquor Law Changes, World JuniorsCity Hall will officially "light the lights" tonight! Proposed changes to Liquor laws. WJC Selection Camp Roster.
SCIENTISTS HAVE FOUND THE BEST DESIGN FOR SPLASH-FREE URINAL!Thank. You. Science!
Need to Know: Light the Lights, Smile Cookies, Farmers MarketLight the lights is coming up tomorrow! Smile Cookies are back as of today! Regina Farmers' Market: Holiday Edition is coming up this weekend!
Need to Know: Snow Routes, SK Winter Games Tickets, AgribitionSnow Routes have been declared until tomorrow morning! Tickets for the 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games are on Sale! Agribition schedule for day 5!
