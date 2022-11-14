Free Movies this Saturday (November 19th)

This Saturday is "Community Day" and Cineplex wants to celebrate with free movies!

Community Day at Cineplex is on November 19th from 9 - 11am with a morning of FREE MOVIES and $2.50 concessions!

Tickets for the featured movies below are available at participating theatre box offices on the morning of the event.

Paws of Fury: The legend of Hank

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run

The Lost City

Plus, $1 from every concession order and XSCAPE arcade playcard sale* throughout the entire day will go towards supporting youth empowerment programs through our partners at BGC Canada.

Participating Locations in the area:​

Cineplex Southland Mall Regina

Galaxy Cinemas Moose Jaw

Galaxy Cinemas Regina

Source: Cineplex

Photo: Geoffrey Moffett on Unsplash