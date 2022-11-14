Free Movies this Saturday (November 19th)
This Saturday is "Community Day" and Cineplex wants to celebrate with free movies!
Community Day at Cineplex is on November 19th from 9 - 11am with a morning of FREE MOVIES and $2.50 concessions!
Tickets for the featured movies below are available at participating theatre box offices on the morning of the event.
Paws of Fury: The legend of Hank
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run
The Lost City
Plus, $1 from every concession order and XSCAPE arcade playcard sale* throughout the entire day will go towards supporting youth empowerment programs through our partners at BGC Canada.
Participating Locations in the area:
- Cineplex Southland Mall Regina
- Galaxy Cinemas Moose Jaw
- Galaxy Cinemas Regina
Source: Cineplex
Photo: Geoffrey Moffett on Unsplash
