Garth Brooks Will Embrace A.I. if It Ever Writes a Really Great Song

The whole artificial intelligence thing is intimidating, but here's one person who's at least open to being a fan . . .

Garth Brooks talked about A.I. at the Country Radio Seminar conference in Nashville last week, and said that if it can ever write a really great SONG, he'll have to embrace it.

Quote, "If an A.I. program writes a song that kills me and makes me cry, isn't that what songwriting is all about? If [it] gets to that level, I have to be thankful I get to be a fan that one of those songs touches."

Just for fun, we asked ChatGPT to "write a song that would make Garth Brooks cry." Here are the lyrics it spit out.