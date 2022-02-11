iHeartRadio
GET CHEEKY FOR VALENTINES DAY WITH BEEF JERKY UNDERWEAR

Looking for something truly unique for your Valentine? How about beef jerky underwear. You can find them on the homemade products website Etsy. It’s beef jerky sewn and fashioned into a pair of briefs. 

Here is the link. The comment section is a hoot to read.

