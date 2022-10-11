Get Paid to eat Tim Hortons Donuts!
Finally a job that I'm qualified for!!!
Time2play is searching for four hungry individuals to be their inaugural Tim Hortons Donut Testers.
They’re on the hunt for a team of tasters eager to devour and review every variety of donut and Timbit.
Think you’ve got what it takes? You can apply online here—you just have to be over 21, Canadian, and willing to eat a lot of donuts.
Not only do you get to crush donuts all day, they're paying you!
You’ll be given a $50 Tim Hortons gift card so you can buy the donuts, $500 cash reward upon completion of donut reviews, and your reviews featured on Time2play.com.
You’ll have 30 days to taste test and rank Tim Hortons donuts from best to worst!
