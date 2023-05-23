Get Paid to Watch TikTok
A Company Is Offering $100 an Hour to Watch TikTok!
How does $100 an hour sound to just crush back TikTok videos?!
Now you can’t make it your entire career but for 10 hours you could earn $1,000.
They are looking for three people to each get $1,000 to go on a ten-hour Tiktok binge in an effort to “discover emerging new trends”
You can apply through www.ubiquitousinfluence.com until May 31st! Just had to be over 18 and familiar with Tiktok!
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 23How To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Arts Festival, Dog Park Work, YWCA looking for itemsCathedral Villages Arts Festival kicked off this week! Dog Park Construction at Mount Pleasant. YWCA Running Low on items and need your help!
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 19thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Country Thunder Passes, Free Compost, Spray Pads OpenCountry Thunder Single Day Passes go on-sale this morning! Free Compost and Wood Chips Available for Regina Residents. Spray Pads Set to Open this Weekend.
-
Someone Used AI To Create A Muppet For Each ProvinceIt looks like we came out okay!?
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 18thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Country Thunder Schedule, Canada Volleyball Nationals 15UGThe Saturday schedule for Country Thunder is out this morning! 2023 Canada Volleyball Nationals 15UG start tomorrow in Regina.
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 17thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
What We Taste Like....In research that we really didn't need... what people taste like