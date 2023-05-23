Get Paid to Watch TikTok

A Company Is Offering $100 an Hour to Watch TikTok!

How does $100 an hour sound to just crush back TikTok videos?!

Now you can’t make it your entire career but for 10 hours you could earn $1,000.

They are looking for three people to each get $1,000 to go on a ten-hour Tiktok binge in an effort to “discover emerging new trends”

You can apply through www.ubiquitousinfluence.com until May 31st! Just had to be over 18 and familiar with Tiktok!

