Giant Snow Bear Sculpture Drawing Attention Next To Highway
Some people get very creative with snow. Travelers on an Ontario highway saw an unusual sight after a local resident built a 10-foot-tall polar bear sculpture. Tina Lanteigne of Kinston posted about it on Facebook, writing that her husband Rob spent three days building the “love bear” in their backyard as an “early Valentine’s surprise.” She says Rob built the giant polar bear with a heart on its chest facing Highway 38 so it could be enjoyed by the community. The bear is dressed in a scarf and is holding a glass Coke bottle, and the bear’s eyes and nose were made using hockey pucks. She says the positive response to the display has inspired her husband to start planning future displays.
