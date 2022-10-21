Grandma Leaves Hilarious Message At Her Own Funeral
This grandma puts the "fun" in "funeral."
On Wednesday, Gracie Perryman tweeted a photo of the card she received at her grandma's funeral, which included a tiny Ouija board and the message "Keep in touch!"
"What an icon," Perryman said. Responders were sorry for the woman's loss, but marveled at grandma's sense of humor. Some users thought it was a great idea for their own final resting plans.
So far, the image has been retweeted over 62,000 times.
