HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE WORLDS OLDEST DOG!


A pooch in Portugal celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday and reached another milestone as the world's oldest dog.

Bobi's owner, Leonel Costa was only 8 when his best friend was born and said "Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world."

The dog comes from a line of long-living canines.  Bobi's mom lived to be 18.

Bobi's owner is planning a huge bash for the dog's 31 on Saturday, complete with a guest list of 100.

