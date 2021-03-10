Have A SUPER Day By Celebrating This Iconic Hero

Celebrate Mar10 Day by playing your favorite Mario video game. Also look for great deals. Nintendo has discounted multiple games.

Here are some Super Mario Facts.

1) MARIO WAS ACTUALLY BORN IN 1981- Jumpman versus the king of the apes

2) MARIO WASN’T ALWAYS A PLUMBER- When Mario first arrived on the scene, he was actually a carpenter.

3) MARIO HAS A LAST NAME — OR DOES HE?- It has been suggested that their last name is Mario. This concept emerged in the script for the Super Mario Bros. movie. It would mean that they are actually called Mario Mario and Luigi Mario.

4) MARIO HAS APPEARED IN OVER 200 TITLES- The ubiquitous plumber

5) MARIO IS A BIG DEAL - Super Mario Bros has sold a lot of copies over the years. In fact it has sold 40.23 million units making it the best-selling video game of all time!