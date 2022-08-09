Here's how to get paid to eat Candy!!!

Turns out you might be able to eat candy for a living — and make thousands in the process.

This is a job I would do for free but Canada's Candy Funhouse is hiring a chief candy officer, according to a recent job posting and paying $100,000 a year!

Job Description:

We are looking for the world’s first and only Chief Candy Officer! This opportunity is work-from-home with the option to work out of either Toronto, Canada (Canadian Residents) or Newark, New Jersey (American Residents), paying up to $100,000 annually to lead the “FUNhouse” Candy Strategy. This includes approving all candy in inventory and deciding whether or not to award each treat with the official “CCO (Chief Candy Officer) Stamp of Approval”.