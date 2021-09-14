HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH DEBUTS LIFE-SIZE BOTTLE COSTUME FOR HALLOWEEN
Hidden Valley Ranch is ready for Halloween. The brand has announced the debut of an official Hidden Valley Ranch Costume as well as Hidden Valley Ranch Halloween Treat Size Packets. The costume (and add-on Pizza Costume), and treat packets are now available for purchase at the Hidden Valley Ranch Shop while supplies last.
-
Need to Know: Smile Cookies, Dog Swim, QCM, Advanced PollsTim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign Starts Monday, Next weekend is the City’s annual Dog Swim, Queen City Marathon - Getting Ready for Your Race Weekend, Advance polls open today.
-
Need to Know: Dog Swim, WHL Schedule, Regina Floral ConservatoryNext weekend is the City’s annual Dog Swim, WHL changes regular-season schedule due to ongoing border issues, Regina Floral Conservatory reopens after 18 months.
-
Blue's Clues' Steve Surprises Grown-Up Fans He Left BehindI'm not crying, you're crying ... okay fine, we are both crying.
-
Need to Know:Stolen Bike Prevention, Automated Flaggers, Covid TracingHow to help Protect your Bike from Theft, Automated flaggers introduced as part of Sask. highways pilot project, Sask. residents with COVID-19 asked to notify their own close contacts.
-
Need to Know: National Day for Truth & Reconciliation, Fire Alert, QCMCity of Regina Recognizes National Day for Truth & Reconciliation, New “Autism Alert” helping Regina Fire better help those with ASD, GMS Queen City Marathon - Getting Ready for Your Race Weekend.
-
Need to Know: City Mask Mandates, SGI claimsCity of Regina Indoor Facilities and Regina Transit - Masking in Effect September 4, Masks to be mandatory for indoor events at Evraz Place, SGI had over 3,700 claims submitted after Tuesday’s Storm.
-
Need to Know: Pats and NHL, Vaccinations and Voting, SJHLFive Regina Pats are off to NHL Training Camps! Exemption made for proof of vaccination at City of Regina polling stations. SJHL makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all players, coaches, and staff.
-
Need to Know: Pats Tickets, Proof of Vaccination, Back to SchoolPats Tickets Go On-Sale Today! City of Regina requires proof of vaccination for patrons of city facilities, employees. Sask. welcomes students back to classrooms!
-
Vaccination Proof for Rider Games and Curling, Hospital RestrictionsRiders & Elks are the Latest Teams to Require Vaccination Proof, Negative Test for Fans. Curling Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend or play in events. Sask. Health Authority further eases COVID-19 restrictions in Regina hospitals.