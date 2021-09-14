iHeartRadio
HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH DEBUTS LIFE-SIZE BOTTLE COSTUME FOR HALLOWEEN

Hidden Valley Ranch is ready for Halloween. The brand has announced the debut of an official Hidden Valley Ranch Costume as well as Hidden Valley Ranch Halloween Treat Size Packets. The costume (and add-on Pizza Costume), and treat packets are now available for purchase at the Hidden Valley Ranch Shop while supplies last.

