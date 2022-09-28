HIDEY HO!! Happy Neighbour Day!! Hopefully You Have A Great Neighbour
Since today is Neighbour Day, I figured I'd share a video of one of the most well known and loved TV neighbours.
Wilson.
Take the five minutes and enjoy, good neighbour.
Tim (in for Brandon)
-
The New Deadpool Movie Is Coming out In 2024The King of Regina is coming back to the silver screen with a popular friend!!!
-
Need To Know: SGI, Winter Camping, National Day of Truth And ReconciliationFall, winter camping to be available at some Sask. parks, 768 distracted driving tickets handed out in August: SGI, Regina plans for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 27thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
People With These 6 Dog Breeds Make the Best Romantic PartnersIf the generalization that dog owners make better partners, pet experts and therapists say people who own these 6 dog breeds are the most romantic.
-
Need to Know: Produce Donations, Thanksgiving Dinner cost increase, Airport Emergency ExerciseRegina non-profit collecting produce donations to help feed children. Find out how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year. Regina Airport Authority to Conduct Emergency Exercise today.
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 26thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Sprinkle Donut Campaign, Regina Airport Exercise, Rainbow Cinemas officially ClosesTim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund. Regina Airport Authority to Conduct Emergency Exercise. Final Film aired yesterday at Regina’s Rainbow Cinemas
-
Need to Know: Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, Pat's Leadership Group, Flu ShotsMiyo-wîcîwitowin Day Takes Place Sept. 29 at Mosaic Stadium. Connor Bedard becomes youngest captain in Pats' history. When flu shots will be available in Sask.
-
Name That Sound #1 WinnerKara correctly guessed the sound and won $1750