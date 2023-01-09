HOT CHOCOLATE ACTUALLY TASTES BETTER IN THIS MUG
You’ll enjoy a hot chocolate more if you take it home and pour it into an orange mug. Cream-colored will do, too.
That’s the conclusion of researchers, who decided to test how color can alter the way we enjoy a beverage. They had 57 people rate samples of hot chocolate that came in red, white, orange, and cream cups. The samples were all the same, and while participants did not report a superior sweetness or aroma among any sample, they did describe the drink in orange and cream cups as more flavorful.
Hmm let's give a a try today!!!
More Taco Bells Could Open In Saskatchewan As Part Of An ExpansionI heard Regina has the most restaurants per capita in Canada than any other city. So what do you do? Open more. No word as to whether or not Regina will actually get a Taco Bell, but you never know. Heck, Saskatoon has THREE!
Useless Question of the Day - January 6thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Want to get rid of a cold or flu??? This is what TikTok says you should do!The latest Tiktok trend when it comes to beating an illness is "potato sock"
Need to Know: Rink on Wascana, SK. RCMP Strangest Calls, Snow Pitch RegistrationRink on Wascana open to the public! Sask. RCMP release 2022's strangest 911 calls. Snow Pitch Registration opens Monday!
Taylor Swift’s Cat Olivia Benson Is Worth $97 MillionThis singer's cat is very rich!
Useless Question of the Day - January 5thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: World Juniors, SGI Scam, Regina SymphonyCanada beats U.S. to reach World Junior gold medal game! SGI warns of 'overpayment refund' text scam circulating in Sask. Regina Symphony Chamber Players will play a free show!