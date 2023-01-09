HOT CHOCOLATE ACTUALLY TASTES BETTER IN THIS MUG

You’ll enjoy a hot chocolate more if you take it home and pour it into an orange mug. Cream-colored will do, too.

That’s the conclusion of researchers, who decided to test how color can alter the way we enjoy a beverage. They had 57 people rate samples of hot chocolate that came in red, white, orange, and cream cups. The samples were all the same, and while participants did not report a superior sweetness or aroma among any sample, they did describe the drink in orange and cream cups as more flavorful.

Hmm let's give a a try today!!!