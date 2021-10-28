Hot Dog Candy Canes Are Here For The Holiday Season

Who's ready for the most wonderful time of the year with hot dog candy canes?!

These new Hot Dog Candy Canes look like a typical holiday candy cane, but they don’t taste like it. Instead of those red and white lines representing peppermint, they’re hiding a hot dog flavor.

The novelty candy company Archie McPhee is selling six-packs of these hot dog flavored candy canes for $6.50. We hear they're already sold out, but you can sign up to get an email when they have more in stock.

Selling odd candy cane flavors is their thing. Their other flavors include bacon, sardines, ketchup, kale, pickles, pizza, and mac-and-cheese.

You can check them out at McPhee.com.