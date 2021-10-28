Hot Dog Candy Canes Are Here For The Holiday Season
Who's ready for the most wonderful time of the year with hot dog candy canes?!
These new Hot Dog Candy Canes look like a typical holiday candy cane, but they don’t taste like it. Instead of those red and white lines representing peppermint, they’re hiding a hot dog flavor.
The novelty candy company Archie McPhee is selling six-packs of these hot dog flavored candy canes for $6.50. We hear they're already sold out, but you can sign up to get an email when they have more in stock.
Selling odd candy cane flavors is their thing. Their other flavors include bacon, sardines, ketchup, kale, pickles, pizza, and mac-and-cheese.
You can check them out at McPhee.com.
-
Need to Know: Miracle Treat Day, New Ball Stadium, New PoolToday (Oct. 28th) is Miracle Treat Day! Regina city council denies $100K ballpark feasibility commitment, looks to REAL for further assessment. Public Engagement Opportunity for Potential New Indoor Pool.
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Mackenzie Art Gallery, Vaccines for kids 5-11Concert Announcement!!! Dierks Bentley will be bringing The Beers on Me tour to Regina!!! Mackenzie Art Gallery offering free admission night. Sask. ordering 112K doses of COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11.
-
Need to Know: City Vaccination Requirements, Bi-Weekly Garbage, Public ArtCity of Regina Expands Proof of Vaccination Requirements - Effective November 1, 2021. Biweekly Garbage Collection Starts November 1 - Sign up for collection reminders! Waste Management Public Art Project Workshops.
-
Need to Know: Special Council Meeting, New Area Code, Best of ReginaCouncil to expand proof of vaccination requirement for City of Regina facilities. Saskatchewan’s New Area Code. Last Week to Vote for Prairie Dog Magazines Best of Regina 2021.
-
Need to Know: Snow Route Notifications, Vaccination in Regina Catholic Schools, Eric ChurchSign up for Snow Route Notifications - Always Know When a Snow Route is Called. Employees at Regina Catholic schools need to fully vaccinated by Nov. 22. Eric Church - The Gather Again Tour – Know Before You Go.
-
Need to Know: Eric Church Show, SGI Rates, Public Health OrderWhat you need to Know before heading to this Saturday's Eric Church show. Why auto insurance may get cheaper in Sask. Masking, isolation order extended until end of November in Saskatchewan.
-
Need to Know: Vaccine Boosters, Pump Track, Humane Society RequestProvincial COVID-19 vaccine booster dose program expanding. Regina’s New Pump Track Officially open for Cyclists. Victoria Humane Society no longer looking for flying buddies to bring dogs from Regina to BC.
-
Need to Know: Pre-Budget, COVID Self-testing kits, GlockenspielResident Priorities Shared in Pre-Budget 2022 Results. COVID-19 Self-testing Kits Not Available for Pickup at Regina Fire Halls. Glockenspiel Celebration.
-
Name That Sound Winner Angela Wins $4750She did it!!!