How Cool Is Luke Combs?

Luke Combs brought one of his fans on stage and shared a heartwarming moment with the audience.

Cooper is a cancer survivor and a huge fan of Luke Combs and his wish was to meet Luke. When Luke heard about Cooper's Make-A-Wish, he invited him to a show and up on stage at his concert on Saturday.

 

 

 

Can't wait to see Luke at Country Thunder! Listen to win tickets tomorrow.

