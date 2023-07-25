How Cool Is Luke Combs?
Luke Combs brought one of his fans on stage and shared a heartwarming moment with the audience.
Cooper is a cancer survivor and a huge fan of Luke Combs and his wish was to meet Luke. When Luke heard about Cooper's Make-A-Wish, he invited him to a show and up on stage at his concert on Saturday.
Can't wait to see Luke at Country Thunder! Listen to win tickets tomorrow.
