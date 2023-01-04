How to get rid of your Christmas Tree...?
Have you taken down your real Christmas tree yet? Still trying to figure out how to get rid of it?
Well you could “Treecycle” your trees for free at the Yard Waste Depot, Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Trees will be accepted until January 31, 2023.
Or you could jump on the latest Tiktok trend and eat your tree
There's a book rightfully called, "How to Eat You Christmas Tree" that's gaining some attention.
The author says "you can use the needles as you would use rosemary or bay leaves, for flavor." And also recommends putting tree pieces into the oven until charred, then blending them into pine ash for seasoning.
Seems like she never heard those little blue creatures sing "Don't put it in your mouth!"
Photo by Sven Brandsma on Unsplash
-
Sometimes Useless Trivia Can Win You Big BucksFor some reason this piece of useless trivia has always stuck with me. Approximately how many miles from Earth is our Sun. I could have scored a $1 million, provided I got the other answers correct.
-
Useless Question of the Day - January 4thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: World Juniors, New Outdoor Rink, Gift it ForwardCanada prepares for United States in semis at World Juniors! New Outdoor Rink in the Southeast! Gift it Forward with Cornwall Centre!
-
The Cat Came Back - It Couldn't Stay AwayHow does that song go? "The Cat came back, it couldn't stay away... the cat came back, the very next day..." Or six years later, thanks to a microchip in missing feline.
-
Useless Question of the Day - January 3rdHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Residential Snow Plow, Provincial Parks Winter Activities, World JuniorsCity to Begin Residential Road Snow Plow! 5 Sask. provincial parks opening for winter activities. Bedard's sends Canada to World Junior semis.
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 30thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Sask Lottery Wins, Treecycle, Free NYE BusSask. saw 13 new lottery winning millionaires in 2022! Treecycle Your Christmas Tree at the Yard Waste Depot. Ride the Bus for Free on NYE.
-
A Look Back at 2022 & Some of the Most Bizarre Lawsuits Filed - About FoodSometimes I get disappointed with food products, but, at this point not enough to go to court about it. Maybe I'm lazy? Or maybe I just have better things to do.