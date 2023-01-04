How to get rid of your Christmas Tree...?

Have you taken down your real Christmas tree yet? Still trying to figure out how to get rid of it?

Well you could “Treecycle” your trees for free at the Yard Waste Depot, Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Trees will be accepted until January 31, 2023.

Or you could jump on the latest Tiktok trend and eat your tree

There's a book rightfully called, "How to Eat You Christmas Tree" that's gaining some attention.

The author says "you can use the needles as you would use rosemary or bay leaves, for flavor." And also recommends putting tree pieces into the oven until charred, then blending them into pine ash for seasoning.

Seems like she never heard those little blue creatures sing "Don't put it in your mouth!"

