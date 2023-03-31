How to Keep Salad Fresh for Longer

With the price of lettuce right now you don't want to be tossing it because it's gone bad!

There's a new hack using your soda stream that can help keep those leafy greens fresher for longer.

The key is to use your soda stream and CO2 (which food companies already use to keep veggies fresh)

The hack:

- take a bag of salad

- with a small opening pump some CO2 in

- then seal it back up!

Don't worry if some leaks out... to much can be overkill. The sweet spot is around 15% CO2 in there.

According to "Cook's Illustrated", when they tested it on mixed greens it nearly doubled how long they kept!

Source: Cook's Illustrated

Photo credit: Unsplash