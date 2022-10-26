How to Keep your Pumpkin Fresh for Halloween
I've already seen some caved in pumpkins on steps and am never really sure when to carve them so they'll still be good for Halloween! These tips could help them stay fresh longer and not turn into mush on your step!
First, choose a healthy pumpkin. Next, give it a bleach bath (while wearing gloves).
The recommendation is using one tablespoon of bleach in one gallon of water to wash your pumpkin with.
Dry your pumpkin, and store it outside.
You can also spray your spooky carving with lemon water and give it a coat of Vaseline for extra protection.
